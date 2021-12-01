Vagabond launches AI-driven SOMM subscription service

By Lucy Britner
 | 01 December, 2021
Three images of a woman with a wine glass, a wine tasting pack and the same woman pouring a wine sample

Wine bar group Vagabond has launched a wine subscription service, as it looks to use artificial intelligence to discern drinkers’ likes and dislikes.

The service, called Vagabond SOMM, includes a monthly or twice-monthly subscription to five 100ml taster bottles. The idea is to allow drinkers to “discover lesser-known grape varieties, emerging wine regions, and upcoming producers, and ultimately learn more about their own wine preferences in the comfort of their own home”.

Drinkers can provide SOMM with feedback, via an app, which can then be used to provide tailored selections.  

Stephen Finch, founder of Vagabond, said: “Since 2010, we’ve been introducing our customers to new and exciting wines from around the world. A big part of our success has been empowering customers to explore wine at their own pace thanks to the 100+ wines we have available for customers to pour and sample themselves. SOMM recreates the Vagabond experience for the home. Leveraging the benefits of AI, we can refine our understanding of customers’ preferences even when they’re not in a Vagabond venue, enabling the world’s first truly personalised wine subscription service.”

Subscription starts from £25, while full-sized bottles can be bought and delivered the next day.

