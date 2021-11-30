McColl’s ramps up Morrisons Daily store formats

By Lucy Britner
 | 30 November, 2021
McColl’s and Morrisons have agreed to increase the number of Morrisons Daily stores from 350 to 450 stores within 12 months.

McColl’s said this week that the conversions will be completed by the end of November 2022, an improvement on its previous target of 350 in the same timeframe.

"Within 12 months we will have 450 stores open and trading as Morrisons Daily, representing over a third of our total community store estate and over half of our sales,” said Jonathan Miller, chief executive of McColl's (pictured above).  “These stores have a higher grocery mix and wider breadth of product choice which is great for our customers, and with strong sales growth and better return on investment, it is great for the company, too. We look forward to continue working closely with Morrisons in the years ahead."

