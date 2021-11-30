Producers line up large formats as kegs and bag-in-box shape season

By Lucy Britner
 | 30 November, 2021
Two pints of beer, a draught dispenser and a keg of BrewDog beer

BrewDog has become the latest producer to release a larger format in time for the festive season.

The brewer said its flagship Punk IPA is now available in a six-litre keg. The keg, which carries an RRP of £41.90, is compatible with the PerfectDraft machine – a home draught dispenser.

Manchester brewer Joseph Holt has also released a range of mini-kegs, as it looks to tap into at-home celebrations.

The five litre mini-kegs, priced between £25-30, include Joseph Holt’s signature bitter as well as the new Trailblazer Stout, Crystal Gold lager, Crystal lager and Diamond lager.

Joseph Holt marketing manager Paul Longmire said: “We’re delighted with the new range of mini-kegs- its yet another way to access the beers. Joseph Holt is a family-owned business – our chief executive is the fifth generation to work at the brewery – and these kegs will really resonate with our customers for having this piece of history for themselves.”

Meanwhile, the bag-in-box trend in wine is gathering pace. Recent releases include wines that also play into other sustainability measures. Ehrmanns Wine has released a vegan-friendly Carta Roja Organic Monastrell in the format, while Nice Wine has released three vegan wines in bag-in-box.

In the most recent issue of Drinks Retailing, Accolade Wines’ regional managing director for Europe, Caroline Thompson-Hill, said bag-in-box and wine-on-tap formats will continue to grow into 2022. “They provide a great solution for consumers who are hosting friends and want to make it easier to purchase larger volumes - and make it easier to serve,” she said. “We’re seeing more branded and better-quality options and some bag-in-boxes allow wines to stay fresh for up to six weeks – perfect for mid-week single glass occasions.”   

