SITT Spring dates announced

By News Desk
 | 25 November, 2021
The Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT) will take place in London and Manchester this spring. The event, which is entering its 17th year, will take place in London on February 28 and Manchester on March 2.

SITT brings together independent buyers from the on- and off-trade with specialist importers.  The tasting also features a masterclass schedule as well as a ‘Spotlight On’ theme, which this spring will be French rosé.

Event director Lee Sharkey said that around 45 specialist importers will be exhibiting at SITT Spring. The event follows SITT Autumn, which took place in September. 

“Nearly 98% of attendees rated SITT Autumn good to excellent and just over 92% said they would be attending SITT Spring 2022,” she added. “We look forward to welcoming everyone in London and Manchester this spring.”

SITT is produced in association with Drinks Retailing and Harpers Wine & Spirit.

