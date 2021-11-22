Guinness brings draught bar tap home

By Lucy Britner
 22 November, 2021

Diageo has said its Guinness Microdraught system will be available to consumers for home use.

The draught bar tap will be available to British consumers from December 6, with an RRP of £750.

The system, which requires a special Microdraught can, uses technology to help drinkers pour the perfect pint of Guinness.

Neil Shah, head of Guinness GB said: “After two years in development we are incredibly excited to bring our Guinness Microdraught technology to homes this Christmas, marking a milestone moment of continued innovation for the brand.

"Guinness Microdraught enables people to enjoy a beautiful looking and delicious tasting draught Guinness on tap in a completely new setting for the first time ever. Whether it’s to pour the perfect drink at a festive gathering, a Christmas gift for a friend or family member, or simply to enjoy an iconic drink of the black stuff at home with loved ones, Guinness Microdraught is sure to be a hit among beer lovers.”

 The system also continues to be rolled out to the on-trade.

