Accolade Wines launches POS platform for indies

Accolade Wines has rolled out a POS platform designed to help independent retailers to capitalise on impulse wine purchases.

The new site, called Accolade Advantage, also includes category insights and updates on new lines.

The website will initially highlight “best-selling hero SKUs across Hardys VR, Jam Shed and Echo Falls”. The company said that wine is a "highly impulsive buying decision", with only 13% of shoppers deciding exactly what wine to buy before entering the store and 28% never intending to buy wine in the first place.

Tom Smith, marketing director – Europe, at Accolade Wines, said: “We know wine is an impulse decision for many consumers, so there is a big opportunity for independent retailers to increase the chances of purchase in-store with eye-catching POS, which calls out big brands and adds excitement and theatre to their wine offering. Branded posters can help to engage potential customers from outside before they’ve even set foot in the store, whilst easily accessible wine knowledge means retailers can make confident recommendations to their customers.

“By offering POS and advice through Accolade Advantage, we believe this will drive the overall success of the wine category, as it will improve the wine shopping experience, thus increasing the likelihood of return visits and basket spend. We’re initially focussing on some of our best-selling products in the convenience channel, but we have plans to expand across the wider Accolade Wines portfolio and add further beneficial resources in the months ahead.”

Related articles: