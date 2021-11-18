November/December digital edition now live

The latest issue of Drinks Retailing magazine is now live.

Regular readers might notice a few changes to our pages. We’ve given the design a bit of a refresh and introduced a new section – Trade Talk – to provide what we hope are some useful nuggets of news, moves and insights from around the industry. The section includes a new How To column, which will offer some practical marketing advice for retailers, every issue. Our first column is about using Instagram – and it has been written by social media expert Tom Harvey from drinks marketing agency YesMore.

We’ve also introduced a regular column in collaboration with the Wine & Spirit Education Trust, designed to champion rising talent from diverse backgrounds.

Sustainability, in its many forms, comes through in our features about both organic and vegan drinks – and it gets a big mention in the gifting feature, as more companies look at plastic reduction (among other things) in gift packs. We’ve certainly been hearing a lot more about sustainability following Cop 26 – and many companies are doing more to drive meaningful change.

Last – but by no means least – we celebrate the Supreme Champion of the International Beer Challenge. The competition was started by Drinks Retailing some 25 years ago and if you want to know more about the trends our judges have seen over the years, and what that means going forward, IBC chairman Jeff Evans talks through his findings on page 43.

TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE, CLICK HERE

