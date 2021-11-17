Budweiser Brewing Group launches TV comp for budding brewers

By Lucy Britner
 | 17 November, 2021

AB InBev’s Budweiser Brewing Group has launched Beer Masters, a Prime Video show designed to find the best amateur brewer. The show, which first aired on November 11, is hosted by singer and beer aficionado James Blunt and head judge Jaega Wise, a brewer and industry expert.

The competition will pit teams from the UK and Europe against one another, for the chance to be crowned beer champion. Adopting a Great British Bake Off-style competition format, across five episodes the teams will be challenged to brew different styles of beer, while adding their own twist. 

The teams will be set a series of challenges inspired by Budweiser Brewing Group’s brands such as Stella Artois and Leffe, whilst also shining a light on its “craft led breweries” including Camden Town Brewery.

The winning team will see their winning beer launched and sold commercially on the company’s BeerHawk.co.uk, with all the profits going to the team crowned Beer Masters. In addition, the winners will receive training from the BevFund, which is part of ZX Ventures - the global investment and innovation arm of AB InBev.

Diya Munir, AB InBev European experiential & entertainment marketing manager said: “The craft beer scene has never been more exciting. Beer Masters is a celebration of the thriving craft beer scene and aims to showcase the amazing creations and innovations coming out from the industry. It also offers insights and industry leading advice."

All episodes of Beer Masters are available on Amazon Prime Video.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Drambuie taps chef James Martin in home drinks…
  2. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  3. 12 drinks trends for Christmas 2021 – Part…
  4. Club Soda lines up alcohol-free off licence
  5. 12 drinks trends for Christmas 2021 – Part…
  6. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  7. Famous Grouse to Blossom Hill: Winter brand…
  8. Hard seltzers drive FAB growth in grocery…
  9. Majestic announces first Christmas TV ad
  10. New drinks launches – November

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95