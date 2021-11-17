Budweiser Brewing Group launches TV comp for budding brewers

AB InBev’s Budweiser Brewing Group has launched Beer Masters, a Prime Video show designed to find the best amateur brewer. The show, which first aired on November 11, is hosted by singer and beer aficionado James Blunt and head judge Jaega Wise, a brewer and industry expert.

The competition will pit teams from the UK and Europe against one another, for the chance to be crowned beer champion. Adopting a Great British Bake Off-style competition format, across five episodes the teams will be challenged to brew different styles of beer, while adding their own twist.

The teams will be set a series of challenges inspired by Budweiser Brewing Group’s brands such as Stella Artois and Leffe, whilst also shining a light on its “craft led breweries” including Camden Town Brewery.

The winning team will see their winning beer launched and sold commercially on the company’s BeerHawk.co.uk, with all the profits going to the team crowned Beer Masters. In addition, the winners will receive training from the BevFund, which is part of ZX Ventures - the global investment and innovation arm of AB InBev.

Diya Munir, AB InBev European experiential & entertainment marketing manager said: “The craft beer scene has never been more exciting. Beer Masters is a celebration of the thriving craft beer scene and aims to showcase the amazing creations and innovations coming out from the industry. It also offers insights and industry leading advice."

All episodes of Beer Masters are available on Amazon Prime Video.

