Famous Grouse to Blossom Hill: Winter brand campaigns – round-up

It’s that time of year when marketing messages take a wintry turn and brands look to entice festive drinkers. Here’s a round-up of the some of the latest winter campaigns

The Famous Grouse – Join us by the fire

Global, digital

Lewis Bright, global senior brand manager at The Famous Grouse said: “The ‘Join us by the fire’ campaign aims to inspire consumers to celebrate those moments that deserve a Grouse, big and small, with friends, stories and a smile.” The campaign highlights key serves: The Famous Seltzer, The Famous Coffee and The Famous Hot Toddy

Disaronno International UK - two advertising campaigns for Disaronno Velvet and Tia Maria, including a commercial featuring the new Tia Maria Matcha

TV ads

Marc Richardson, country director, Disaronno International UK, said: “It has been a big year for us – launching Tia Maria Matcha in our first year as a UK entity has allowed us to bring a coffee shop taste to homes across the UK. We wanted to celebrate the legacies and innovations of both of our core brands and are very excited to be bringing our commercials to UK consumers this winter.

“Our two campaigns demonstrate our continued commitment to the UK and the big ambitions we have in the pipeline for Disaronno and Tia Maria in 2022 and beyond.”

Dunnet Bay Distillers – Rock Rose Gin

Sky TV ad in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and London

Co-founder Claire Murray said: "With a growing number of consumers becoming aware of Rock Rose Gin and Holy Grass Vodka in the run-up to Christmas, we hope that this increase in awareness will encourage even more trade outlets to list our products. We know that consumers are increasingly conscious of the benefits of buying sustainable products and ours are made and sold in an eco-friendly way. With our careful use of water, locally grown botanicals, recycling, reuse, and reduction of materials such as plastics, plus our fully recyclable refill pouches for consumer use, ours is a company that is one of the greenest in the sector. I hope our genuine passion for product and place comes through in the advertisement."

Treasury Wine Estates - Blossom Hill and Comedy Central FriendsFestive

Comedy Central

Viewers can enter a competition to win tickets to the Comedy Central FriendsFestive event. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a glass of Blossom Hill at The Comedy Central Bar. The campaign sees Blossom Hill return to TV screens for the first time in four years with a ticket competition advert, “reaching over five million consumers”. The FriendsFestive event will run in two locations across the UK this festive season; Blackpool Winter Gardens: 5 –19 November and London Truman Brewery: 25 November – 19 December.

Quintessential Brands – Bloom Gin Friendsmas

Experiential campaign

“20 years after the first Bridget Jones movie was released, Bloom Gin is offering one girl gang the chance to have the ‘ultimate’ Friendsmas bash in the real flat used in the Bridget Jones movies in Central London – with cocktails, an on-hand mixologist, pre-loaded Netflix account and matching PJs.”

Groups of up to six friends aged 21 and over can win a festive bash in Bridget Jones’ flat by submitting their “most frank and hilarious Christmas-themed anecdotes” to Bloom’s website.

Related articles: