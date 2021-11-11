Bestway launches £250,000 Christmas campaign

By News Desk
 | 11 November, 2021

Wholesaler Bestway has announced a £250,000 Christmas campaign, called Your Home This Christmas.

The campaign, across nationwide depots, has been designed to “create theatre, fun, and visual appeal” - and sees a Your Home at Christmas ‘house’.

“Retailers can enjoy visiting the amazing Christmas house which spreads festive cheer and gives an immersive, impactful and emotional experience helped by Father Christmas’s sleigh and his reindeer pulling up outside – packed with Christmas products,” the wholesaler said. “There are supplier branded rooms in each house with product pallets that will rotate in four weeks to refresh the product offers.”

Digital screens will highlight special products, retailer promotions and supplier content.

Kenton Burchell, trading director for Bestway wholesale and retail, said: “What’s really important here is that after a challenging two years for the whole industry, the whole concept is designed to support, appreciate and reward our customers, and our suppliers too. 

“We have devoted a significant sum to prizes and promotions to help retailers enjoy an ever more profitable trading over the festive period and boost supplier visibility at the same time."

