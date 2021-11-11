Budweiser lines up English Premier League packs

Budweiser has launched limited-edition packaging and a scan-to-win competition, as part of its 'official beer of the English Premier League' status. The new packs are available in convenience, grocery and wholesale channels nationwide. 

The limited-edition Budweiser and Budweiser Zero cans and bottles feature the Premier League trophy and packs also include a scan-to-win AR on-pack competition. Once shoppers scan the QR code they can use their phone to search for a hidden virtual golden crown. Those who find it will be in with the chance to win Premier League tickets or Budweiser merchandise. 

“The English Premier League is one of the most iconic football leagues in the world, so we’re thrilled to have launched our limited-edition packaging and competition to bring fans even closer to the players and game,” said Mark Wingfield-Digby, off-trade sales director at Budweiser Brewing Group. “The new limited-edition packaging will help retailers build excitement throughout the season.”

Budweiser announced its partnership with English Premier League and La Liga in 2018. Alongside the limited-edition packaging, Budweiser will be providing retailers with a range of in-store POS such as signage, and displays.

