Kerbside Deposit Return Scheme pilot shows promising signs

By News Desk
 | 09 November, 2021
deposit return scheme

A kerbside Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) trial in Wales has shown consumers to be “highly engaged”.

The pilot, which ran in Conwy, North Wales, resulted in 97% of registered households returning at least one bottle over a four-week period.

The scheme saw households receive six uniquely tagged Princes Gate mineral water bottles over a four-week period (covering June and July 2021). During the joint initiative between technology supplier Polytag, the Welsh Government, Conwy Council, Ecosurety and Wrap Cymru, residents were asked to scan the bottles when placing them in their usual kerbside recycling containers, using a free app. The bottles were scanned again upon collection by Conwy County Borough Council’s household waste recycling team.

For each bottle scanned, householders received a digital token, worth 20p. Over four weeks, nine in 10 registered households scanned four or more bottles, with 193 (73%) scanning all six.

Alice Rackley, CEO of Polytag, said: “As we move closer to implementing a nationwide DRS, it is vital that brands, retailers, government and technology suppliers work together to find the most convenient way for consumers to recycle containers. We firmly believe that kerbside-based collections are the most effective way to achieve real change whilst delivering significant benefits to brands. This has now been proven in two trials, the latest in Conwy, where engagement was 97%, and in Greasby on the Wirral where we saw 91% of tagged packaging successfully recycled.”

Consultation on the introduction of a deposit return scheme in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is now closed, with the results expected to be announced later this year.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Drambuie taps chef James Martin in home drinks…
  2. Amazon, Tofka Vodka, investment and data -…
  3. Carling launches Golden Can promotion
  4. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  5. New drinks launches – November
  6. 12 drinks trends for Christmas 2021 – Part…
  7. Ehrmanns Wines creates Rewild brand in sustainability…
  8. Majestic announces first Christmas TV ad
  9. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  10. The WSTA welcomes three new Board members

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95