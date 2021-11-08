Club Soda lines up alcohol-free off licence

Club Soda, the organisation behind the Mindful Drinking Festival, has announced plans to open an alcohol-free off licence in London this December.

The pop-up space, on London’s Great Portland street, will open from 13 December to 30 January. The space will host events for “sober and mindful drinking groups, clubs and societies”, Club Soda said, as well as tastings across low and no categories.

“Club Soda has been at the leading edge of the mindful drinking movement over the past seven years,” the organisation said. “Over 10,000 people attended our last real-world mindful drinking festival a weekend-long event at the Truman Brewery in January 2020.

“Now we’re bringing all our expertise to help you navigate the best alcohol-free alternatives.”

