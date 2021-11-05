Ehrmanns Wines creates Rewild brand in sustainability push

By Lucy Britner
 | 05 November, 2021
Rewild wine ecologi

Ehrmanns Wines has launched Rewild - a new wine brand designed to appeal to 'conscientious consumers'. The brand, launched in partnership with climate action enterprise Ecologi, sees a tree planted for every bottle purchased.

The range initially comprises a Chilean Sauvignon Blanc and an Argentine Malbec.

Keith Lay, head of marketing at Ehrmanns said: “Sustainability is a growing concern for our business. We have worked with Ecologi to offset carbon emissions of all employees at Ehrmanns, and we were inspired to create this range by their philosophy that small actions are much better than none.”

Lay said the wine trade, including his own company, has “a long way to go” to become carbon neutral.

“This is a little step in the right direction, and we are planning for others to follow,” he added.

As the scheme progresses, consumers will be able to see how many trees have been planted via the Ecologi website.

Lay said the wines will retail for around the £7.99 mark.  

