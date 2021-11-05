The Drinks Trust calls for survey responses to shape future support

Trade charity The Drinks Trust is calling on the industry to help shape its future services and support schemes.

The organisation has created a survey to capture the current mood of the industry, understand concerns and gauge thoughts on diversity and inclusion. The trust said the results will help to “evolve the services and support” supplied by The Drinks Trust as well as businesses in the drinks and hospitality sectors.

The survey comprises four sections covering you, your work life, wellbeing, and diversity. It should take 12 minutes to complete.

The Drinks Trust CEO, Ross Carter said: “We are very keen to continue to understand the needs of the people within our industry so we can ensure we provide the best possible support to them. The 2021 survey is an evolution of our first survey last year. We ask all businesses to share the survey so we can build a comprehensive picture.”

The survey has been created by We Are Wellbeing in association with Best Bar None, The Burnt Chef Project, NDML, NTIA, SIBA, WSET and WSTA. It will run from 4-26 November 2021. To take part, click here.

