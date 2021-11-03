New drinks launches – November

Here’s the low-down on this month's beer, cider, wine, spirits, no/low and RTD product launches:

BEER & CIDER

M&S Guest Beer range

From 5.5% abv

£3 (440ml)

What they say: The M&S Guest Beer range features three new craft beers created by two UK breweries and curated by Real Drinks. Brick Brewery has created the Very Berry Sour at 5.8% abv; Arbor Ales has created a Salted Caramel Stout at 6% abv and a Raspberry Royale at 5.5% abv.

Hall & Woodhouse Small Batch Series New England IPA

5.5% abv

£19.20 (6-pack)

What they say: “The Small Batch Series NEIPA is an unfiltered 5.5% abv beer with notes of pineapple, mango and a hint of tangerine. It is Hall & Woodhouse's first hazy beer, brewed with oats and wheat to provide smoothness and a milky opaqueness, and three hops, El Dorado, Citra and Mosaic, chosen for their powerful aromas.”

Wing Shack Co Lager and Cluck Bait Pale Ale

4.5% abv

£5.50 (400ml)

What they say: Chicken brand Wing Shack Co has partnered with Pretty Decent Beer Co to launch a lager and pale ale. Wing Shack will donate 10p from every beer sold to charity Only A Pavement Away.

WINE

1994 Dow’s, Graham’s & Warre’s Vintage Ports (re-release)

Dow’s and Graham’s: £107-120

Warre’s: £92-103

Mixed case: £325

What they say: “After 25 years ageing in perfect conditions in the Symington cellars in Vila Nova de Gaia, these wines have developed a wonderful maturity. The Dow’s is muscular and intensely concentrated. The Graham’s is rich and complex with a beautiful elegance. The Warre’s is fresh and floral with polished tannins. All three wines have a bright acidity indicating a long life ahead of them.”

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

GlenAllachie single casks

From 55.8% abv

From £99

What they say:

The single cask bottlings include:

32yo Pedro Ximénez puncheon (Cask #6495) – RRSP £625

15yo Rioja barrique (Cask #4465) – RRSP £115

15yo Tawny Port pipe (Cask #868) – RRSP £115

14yo Pedro Ximénez hogshead (Cask #6611) – RRSP £110

13yo Chinquapin virgin oak barrel (Cask #6896) – RRSP £105

12yo Marsala barrel (Cask #5856) – RRSP £99

Sassy x Coupette Calvados Fine and XO

40% abv

£33- 56

What they say: “The partnership with Coupette, London’s leading Calvados bar, has produced two unique liquids, the first, the Calvados Fine is a fresh, young and vibrant Calvados with aromas of fresh green apple.” The Calvados XO has aromas of stewed apple, nutmeg and notes of cocoa.

Apex Dead Sea whisky

56.2% abv

£105

What they say: “The Dead Sea experiment began in October 2018, when M&H Distillery placed 20 ex-bourbon, ex-red wine, and ex-STR casks on the rooftop of a hotel at approximately 423 meters below sea level. The casks matured in the Dead Sea for an entire year before being returned to the Tel Aviv warehouse and bottled in July 2021.”

Smirnoff Mango & Passionfruit Twist

37.5% abv

£16.50

What they say: “The launch of this exciting new spirit, Smirnoff Mango & Passionfruit Twist, is part of the brand’s ambition to evolve its flavour portfolio and spearhead growth and innovation.”

Bimber’s Release No.2 of The Spirit of the Underground Collection

From 57.8%

£125 per bottle

What they say: The single malt whiskies in Release No.2 are part of a collaboration with Transport for London, showcasing four new stations: Chancery Lane, London Bridge, Paddington and Victoria. “Drawn from some of the distillery’s oldest stock laid down in 2016, the four new expressions include Madeira, Port, PX Sherry and ex-rye casks, bottled at full cask strength and without chill filtration.”

2021 Bunnahabhain Cask Strength 12 Year Old

55.1% abv

£75

What they say: “For years, visitors making the pilgrimage to Bunnahabhain have been enjoying drams straight from the cask in the famous Warehouse 9, so now fans from all over the world will be able to recreate this experience at home.”

Manchester Drinks Co ELF gin liqueur

20% abv

£7.99 (500ml)

What they say: ELF (elderflower, lime and fig) gin liqueur is available exclusively in Home Bargains and Quality Save stores.

Hacien Tequila

38% abv

£35-75

What they say: The range includes a Tequila Blanco, a Pineapple Tequila and Tequila Añejo Cristalino, a barrel-aged Tequila which is charcoal filtered to give it its crystal-clear complexion.

Pickerings Brussels Sprout Gin

37.5% abv

£12 (200ml)

What they say: “With our Classic Pickering's Gin used as the base, we then add Brussels sprouts (yes real Brussels sprouts) to our distillation. All sprouts are sourced locally from Crofts Farm in Arbroath.”

RTDS/HARD SELTZERS

Cutwater Cocktails in a Can

5.9 – 12.5% abv

£4 per can

What they say: AB InBev has launched a range of canned cocktails from its Cutwater Spirits brand. The flavours are: Tequila Margarita, Whisky Mule, Strawberry Margarita, Vodka Mule and Rum Mojito.

