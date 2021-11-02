Taylor’s Port lines up seasonal push

 | 02 November, 2021
Taylors port

Taylor’s has launched a new digital campaign as it looks to capitalise on seasonal Port consumption.

The company said the activation, which will run across Instagram and Facebook, will centre around Taylor’s LBV and the wine’s versatility throughout occasions such as Autumn, Halloween, Bonfire Night, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Andrew Hawes, managing director at Mentzendorff, the UK agent for Taylor’s, said: “People like Port, demand has remained high throughout the year and now peak Port season is upon us it is more important than ever to offer consumers strong recognisable brands such as Taylor’s that are consistently invested in, offering trusted premium quality that represents extraordinary value for money.

“Taylor’s new digital advertising campaign will support the brand’s broad trade distribution at the end of a challenging year when family and friends are looking forward to gathering to celebrate. Taylor’s LBV Port is a warm and affordable luxury to enjoy together.”

