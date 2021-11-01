Wine trade calls for glass bottle action to cut carbon footprint

A group of wine writers, MWs and viticulturalists have signed a letter calling on the trade to do more to cut carbon emissions from glass bottles.

The letter, created by wine writer Aleesha Hansel in partnership with Jancis Robinson MW, sets out three key measures to address carbon emissions from the production and transportation of glass bottles, which make “by far the greatest contribution to wine's carbon footprint”.

The three measures are:

1. That all tech sheets include bottle weight. “Declaring these figures should encourage producers to eliminate unnecessarily heavy bottles,” the letter said.

2. Commentators should include bottle weight in their reviews. “Bottle weight would then become a standard part of the conversation, and enable consumers to make an informed choice.”

3. All of us involved with wine should campaign for truly effective glass recycling programmes. “According to the most recent accredited statistics, the proportion of glass that was recycled in the UK actually fell between 2016 and 2018, to just 62%, and the proportion in the US was a shameful 25%,” the letter concluded.

The letter counts The Whisky Exchange's Dawn Davies MW, Hugh Johnson OBE and Miguel Torres among its signatories.

To add your name to the petition, click here.

