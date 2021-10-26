Whitley Neill gin makes TV debut in £5m push

Halewood Artisanal Spirits has rolled out the first TV ad for its Whitley Neill gin brand.

The campaign, which is part of a £5m investment, “highlights the brand’s London provenance” and showcases the four core gins: London Dry, Rhubarb & Ginger, Raspberry and Blood Orange.

The ad stars actor Evie Brodie as she travels around the world and finishes at Whitley Neill’s the City of London Distillery. The voiceover is provided by actor and singer Billie Piper.

Simon Jackman, senior global brand manager for Whitley Neill Gin, said: “It’s been a big year for Whitley Neill Gin as we moved production to our City of London Distillery, continued to hold our position as the UK’s number one premium gin, and were also recently awarded the UK’s Most Loved Gin brand accolade in a survey by Savanta.

“The campaign brings to life the ethos of Whitley Neill, featuring our new home at the City of London Distillery, as well as the countries and cultures that have provided the inspiration for our range of flavours. This will also be pulled through into all our social assets and POS materials that we will be providing for retailers and licensees over the next few months, helping to drive sales of the range in the run up to Christmas.”

The campaign will run from October to mid-December, it will include the TV ad, as well as outdoor print advertising and social media support.

Related articles: