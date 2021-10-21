New Zealand-UK free trade progress good news for drinks

By News Desk
 | 21 October, 2021
New Zealand Winegrowers

Both the Wine and Spirit Trade Association and the trade body for New Zealand wine have welcomed the announcement of an agreement in principle for a future UK/New Zealand Free Trade Agreement.

“We understand the agreement will mean significant progress for wine, including a specific wine annex,” said Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers. “This will help remove technical barriers to trade and minimise burdens from certification and labelling requirements.”

He said the UK is New Zealand’s second largest export market for wine, with exports valued at over $400 million over the past 12 months.

“The agreement will reduce trade barriers and remove tariffs on New Zealand wine exports to the UK, which will make a big difference for many within our industry,” he added.

Wine & Spirit Trade Association chief executive Miles Beale also pointed out the advantages for spirits.

“For craft gin exporters, New Zealand represents a great export opportunity with UK gin exports doubling in the last three years,” he said.

Beale added that the New Zealand wine industry also supports thousands of jobs across the supply chain in the UK.

