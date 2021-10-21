Aldi enlists TV drinks expert Pritesh Mody in cocktail push

Aldi has partnered with TV mixologist and World of Zing pre-mixed cocktails founder Pritesh Mody to create a range of festive cocktails. Mody, who has worked with the supermarket on previous projects, has come up with five cocktail ideas featuring Aldi products, as the retailer looks to tap into home cocktail making. The products, from the 2021 Autumn Winter spirits range, include The Infusionist Gold Flake Gin Liqueurs (£13.99/70cl), Cassario Black Spiced Rum (£14.99/70cl) and Ballycastle White Chocolate Cream Liqueur (£6.99/70cl).

The cocktails include the Jack Frost Colada, made with Irish cream and black spiced rum, the Christmas Cosmo which combines clementine gin liqueur and prosecco, and the Winter Spiced Martini made with blackberry gin liqueur and plum and apple chutney.

Cocktails at home this Christmas? – Analysis

