WSET launches Events Hub

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) has launched the WSET Events Hub, as it looks to engage different audiences.

The Hub, which will be hosted on the WSET’s YouTube channel, is aimed at wine enthusiasts, wine professionals, spirits professionals and alumni.

The format of the virtual events will vary according to the target audience and the WSET said the Hub will include webinars, masterclasses, Q&A sessions and IG Lives. Some events will be organised in partnership with WSET corporate patrons. Sessions will be recorded and published as on-demand, shareable content on YouTube.

The Hub kicks off tonight at 6.30pm with Eaux de Vie: In Essence - an interview by WSET’s Nick King with fruit distillates expert Barney Wilczak from Capreolus Distillery.

WSET’s head of events and partnerships, Ami Wilkinson, said the Hub “will enable us to deliver our own programme of activity for the first time and provide a 24/7 stream of knowledge for industry professionals and enthusiasts”.

“The Events Hub will enable us to gain a better understanding of our target audiences and further develop our content to meet different audience needs,” she added.

Other scheduled events include: 2 December 2021: Fried, Smoke, and Spice! How to create the perfect food and wine matches with Bonnie Buchanan, WSET Americas and 8 December 2021: Blind tasting the WSET Diploma way with WSET’s Victoria Burt MW and Christopher Martin DipWSET

To register, visit wsetglobal.com.

Related articles: