Tesco opens checkout-free store

By Lucy Britner
 | 19 October, 2021

Tesco has opened its first shop without checkouts as it looks to offer consumers a “seamless shopping experience”.

The new central London store, called GetGo, sees customers with the Tesco.com app check in to the store, pick up groceries and walk out without visiting a checkout. A combination of cameras and weight-sensors establish what customers have picked up and charge them for products directly through the app. The supermarket has partnered with tech company Trigo for the concept.

Tesco said there will be a section in the store specifically for age-restricted products, with a separate exit “where colleagues will manually check ID verification”.

Kevin Tindall, managing director, Tesco Convenience said: “We are constantly looking for ways to improve the shopping experience and our latest innovation offers a seamless checkout for customers on the go, helping them to save a bit more time. This is currently just a one-store trial but we’re looking forward to seeing how our customers respond.”

Site Search

Newsletter

The latest digital edition can be found here.

