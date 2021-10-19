Hermitage Cognacs launches Bunch & Bushel importer arm

By News Desk
 | 19 October, 2021

Cognac importer and bottler Hermitage has launched a trade unit to import other spirits and liqueurs.

The company said this week that the new division, called Bunch & Bushel, will handle a range of products from independent family producers across Europe.

The range includes Mosgaard organic Danish whisky and gin; Montanaro grappa, vermouth and bitters; and Nusbaumer eaux de vie from Alsace. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that the line-up is aimed at independent retailers as well as the on-trade.

Hermitage Cognacs MD David Baker said: "We've seen an increasing interest in Hermitage as a craft producer of Cognac, so it was natural to turn our attention to other high-quality, small-scale producers of spirits which deserve their place on our shelves."

