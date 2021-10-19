Hard seltzers set for years of strong UK growth – IWSR

The IWSR has forecast robust volumes growth for hard seltzers in the UK market over the next four years.

The insights specialist said today that hard seltzers are set to grow an annualised average growth rate of 90% from 2020 to 2025, in the UK. The IWSR said growth is being driven by “consumer demand for flavourful drinks with ‘better-for-you’ attributes”, and predicts that hard seltzers will account for half of all global RTD volumes by 2025 (up from 30% share in 2020).

“Hard seltzer volumes outside the US are small, but awareness is also low,” said Brandy Rand, COO of the Americas at IWSR Drinks Market Analysis. “As that awareness grows, we’re seeing that people are increasingly willing to consider trying these products.

“It’s important to remember that it took a few years for hard seltzers to catch on in America, and we’re still in early days in this category outside the US.”

The hard seltzers figures are part of a wider report on RTD volumes share across 10 key markets: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, UK and US, which represent more than 85% of all RTD volumes worldwide. The IWSR forecasts an approximate +15% CAGR from 2020 to 2025 for RTDs in these markets, compared to about +1% CAGR for total beverage alcohol during that same period.

Related articles: