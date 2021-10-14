Beer, wine and spirits buck online retail sales trends – research

Online sales of beer, wine and spirits maintained good growth in September, against a backdrop of falling online retail sales.

According to the September Capgemini Online Retail Index, which tracks around 200 retailers, beer wine and spirits sales grew 18.6% compared to September 2020. Overall retail sales for September fell 12.5% year-on-year. Garden and clothing were the only other two categories to maintain growth. Based on year-to-date patterns, Capgemini said the growth is set to continue into the new year for these three categories.

Lucy Gibbs, managing consultant - retail lead for analytics & AI, Capgemini, said: “Online sales were more subdued in September, and basket value decreased month on month for the first time this year. This has been reflected across the market alongside a dip in consumer confidence as back to school and a push for a ‘return to normal’ coincides with concerns on energy bills, costs, and tax hikes. Supply chains are also under significant strain, presenting challenges for retailers as we move into the peak trading period. How retailers will navigate the build up to black Friday and Christmas events will be crucial to manage availability of stock throughout the period and maintain customer service levels”

