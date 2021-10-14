Halloween set to be big business in 2021 – roundup

Covid-related restrictions may’ve dampened last year’s Halloween festivities, but this year will be a different story, as consumers look to make up for lost time.

Halloween has become big business in recent years and looking back to pre-pandemic times, total retail spend in 2019 came in at £474m (Statista). As consumers look to return to spooky gatherings, brands and retailers are lining up Halloween-focused promotions to tap into the occasion.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Beavertown Halloween packs

Beavertown has rolled out Halloween packs to 140 Tesco stores, each containing six cans of Beavertown’s IPA, Neck Oil and two cans of the American pale ale, Gamma Ray. Consumers who purchase the pack can also get their hands on a free Beavertown beanie.

Black Irish: Don’t be afraid of the dark

Black Irish, the Irish whiskey infused with black stout, has launched a global Halloween campaign. The ad, which will air mainly on social media, centres around the theme ‘Don’t be afraid of the dark’, which is a play on the brand’s liquid composition of triple distilled blended Irish whiskey and a blend of strong stout and barrel-aged stout.

Dead Man’s Fingers Fruit-Fright app

Halewood Artisanal Spirits’ rum brand Dead Man’s Fingers has launched an app-based game in time for Halloween. Fruit-Fight is a ‘fruit machine’ game that aims to drive website traffic and purchases during the Halloween period.

The game is accessed via QR codes found on wooden cocktail stirrers in the on-trade and consumers can win branded caps, t-shirts, beach towels and lanyards. The app collects user data to help inform future marketing campaigns and drive users to store, the company said.

Bacardi limited edition bat bottle

Bacardi has released a limited edition Halloween bottle, which features a swarm of bats (pictured above). The company is also promoting a number of spooky serves alongside the bottle, as it looks to tap into home cocktail making. Recipes include the Bat Brew, which is a take on the Espresso Martini, featuring Bacardi Coconut, cold brew coffee and vanilla syrup.

Blood orange season

Both Didsbury Gin and Arlu Rum have rolled out blood orange creations via Co-op. Didsbury Gin Blood Orange ready-to-drink cans and Arlu Blood Orange Rum full-sized bottles are available in 211 stores.

Monsters of Malt

Online retailer Master of Malt is also getting in on the Halloween action with a month-long Monsters of Malt campaign, featuring spooky drinks and cocktail recipes. Blood orange makes an appearance here, too, with Fallen Angel Blood Orange Gin. Smoky whiskies and Dia de los Muertos-inspired Tequila bottles are also on the agenda.

