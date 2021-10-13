Quintessential Brands creates head of convenience role

Quintessential Brands has created a head of convenience role, as it looks to grow the convenience channel.

The position will be filled by Andy Williams, who joined Quintessential nearly two years ago as national sales manager for the on-trade. He has worked in the drinks industry for 20 years.

James Lousada, CEO Quintessential Brands, said: “The convenience sector is a key area of focus for Quintessential Brands. We believe that there is a great deal of growth for our brands and the categories we play in within the channel and so we are delighted to have Andy in this newly-created role.”

Williams added: “We have the brands and the experience to help our retail partners unlock significant growth potential as the channel continues to grow. I hope to bring a new perspective using my years of experience to further establish Quintessential Brands as the indispensable spirits partner of choice to our convenience customers.”

