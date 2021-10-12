Drambuie taps chef James Martin in home drinks campaign

By Lucy Britner
 | 12 October, 2021
James Martin Drambuie

Whisky liqueur Drambuie has partnered with chef James Martin in a campaign to showcase the brand in at-home entertaining occasions.

The activation, with ITV programme James Martin’s Saturday Morning, includes an ad featuring Martin preparing and serving Drambuie Iced Espresso cocktails, after hosting friends and family for dinner.   

The partnership, which also includes radio, PR and social media, will begin on Saturday October 16, for six weeks.  

Drambuie’s Fiona Fishtal said: “We are delighted to be working with one of the UK’s most popular chefs. We hope that James will inspire hosts who enjoy entertaining their friends and family to serve Drambuie Iced Espresso as a simple cocktail at this growing drinks occasion.” 

