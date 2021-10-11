Wine Australia names new CEO

The trade organisation for Australian wine has appointed Dr Martin Cole to the role of CEO.

Cole, who will join from the University of Adelaide where he is the head of school, agriculture, food and wine, will take up the position on November 15.

He replaces interim CEO Steven Weinert, who was installed following the departure of Andreas Clark in July.

Wine Australia chair Dr Michele Allan said: “Along with his wine sector experience, Dr Cole brings extensive experience across government, academia and industry – including the broader agricultural sectors – and has held senior leadership positions at CSIRO, overseas and in larger commercial companies.

“His collaborative, multidisciplinary approach and extensive experience in stakeholder engagement will be of great benefit to the sector, as we focus on growth opportunities for growers, producers and exporters post-COVID-19, Brexit and China’s deposit tariffs on bottled Australian wine imports.”

Allan also thanked Clark and Weinert.

Related articles: