Wine Australia names new CEO

By Lucy Britner
 | 11 October, 2021
red wine

The trade organisation for Australian wine has appointed Dr Martin Cole to the role of CEO.

Cole, who will join from the University of Adelaide where he is the head of school, agriculture, food and wine, will take up the position on November 15.

He replaces interim CEO Steven Weinert, who was installed following the departure of Andreas Clark in July.

Wine Australia chair Dr Michele Allan said: “Along with his wine sector experience, Dr Cole brings extensive experience across government, academia and industry – including the broader agricultural sectors – and has held senior leadership positions at CSIRO, overseas and in larger commercial companies.

“His collaborative, multidisciplinary approach and extensive experience in stakeholder engagement will be of great benefit to the sector, as we focus on growth opportunities for growers, producers and exporters post-COVID-19, Brexit and China’s deposit tariffs on bottled Australian wine imports.”

Allan also thanked Clark and Weinert.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. How vodka is finding new fans - analysis
  3. New drinks launches - October
  4. What will Christmas look like in 2021? - Nielsen…
  5. The sofa calls as lockdown speculation looms…
  6. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  7. Cocktails at home this Christmas? – Analysis…
  8. The WSTA welcomes three new Board members
  9. The new fortified fans - Sherry and Port analysis…
  10. Just Plonk champions celebrity drinks in Alderley…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95