Brexit, Covid and lack of lorry drivers set to drive Christmas stockpiling – research

By Lucy Britner
 | 06 October, 2021

New research has suggested that a third (34%) of consumers have or are considering stockpiling for Christmas before the end of October.

Numbers released by Lumina Intelligence this week suggest that 56% of consumers are "somewhat worried" following media coverage on people stockpiling food and drinks for Christmas already, due to concerns about product shortages as a result of Brexit, Covid and the lack of lorry drivers.

Alcohol is among the top categories on the stockpiling list, with 55% of consumers citing alcoholic drinks as products likely to be purchased before the end of October.

Blonnie Whist, insight director at Lumina Intelligence said: “Christmas this year will be incredibly different to last, when travel restrictions and last-minute regional lockdowns ended most people’s festive plans. Consumers will be looking to make up for lost time and with no restrictions surrounding gatherings we can expect big celebrations.

"However, media coverage surrounding product shortages due to the HGV driver shortage, Brexit and Covid is concerning shoppers, with some already stockpiling ahead of Christmas and many more likely to follow suit. Retailers need to be prepared for Christmas preparations to start early this year and should expect a bumper year for sales, but also need to communicate clearly with shoppers to ensure purchasing behaviours do not hit the extremes of April 2020 when the pressures on the supply chain peaked.”

The research comprised an online survey conducted with a nationally representative sample of 1,001 UK adults between 24-27 September. 

