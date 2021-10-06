New drinks launches - October

Here’s the low-down on this month's beer, cider, wine, spirits, no/low and RTD product launches:

BrewDog The Spirit of Tomorrow

40% abv

From £24

What they say: “This brand-new portfolio brings all of BrewDog’s energy for innovation and experimentation into spirits.”

The portfolio includes:

Seven Day Vodka – Original, Raspberry & Lime, Rhubarb & Lemon, Passionfruit & Vanilla

500 Cuts Rum - Original Spiced, Pineapple & Mango, Coconut & Vanilla, Cherry & Dark Chocolate

LoneWolf Gin – Original, Cloudy Lemon, Cactus & Lime, Peach & Passionfruit

The Boston Bakers Irish Whiskey

40% abv

£29.99

What they say: The whiskey is a blend of three single malted whiskies from three cask finishes, created with a nod to the Irish neighbourhood communities which established across Boston and East Coast America during the last century. The Boston Bakers Irish Whiskey is distributed by Craftwork.

Dictador 2 Masters Ximénez-Spínola 1976 Edition

46.4% abv

£828

What they say: Dictador has announced its latest collaboration in the 2 Masters series, partnering with a historic winery, Ximénez-Spínola. The Dictador 2 Masters Ximénez-Spínola 1976 Edition is the tenth addition to the Dictador 2 Masters Collection of ultra-premium rums.

Massingberd-Mundy Pumpkin Spiced Gin

43% abv

£39

What they say: Infusing pumpkins grown on South Ormsby Estate, as well as from Red Hill Farm near Lincoln, with a blend of spices including cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves & vanilla, this gin is essentially a pumpkin pie without the crust.

Tios Drinks’ hard teas

4.4% abv

£32.99 (12 can pack)

What they say: Tios Drinks is a range of premium low calorie, low sugar and vegan ready-to-drink sparkling hard teas made with brewed organic white tea, premium alcohol and natural ingredients, served in recyclable 250ml cans. The three flavours are: White Tea Mojito, White Tea Margarita and White Tea Light & Stormy.

Frapin Millésime 1989

£185

What they say: “Frapin Millésime 1989 is a rare cognac, that required no blending, only the intuition and skill of the cellar master Patrice Piveteau, who used a combination of artisanal techniques, such as double distillation on the lees.”

Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon

47% abv

£30

What they say: This “super-premium expression” was “created to celebrate the region of Murcia in Spain and the stunning citrus that it produces, while shining a light on the long-standing relationships Bombay Sapphire has forged with its dedicated suppliers and farmers.”

Tiempo Reposado Cristalino Tequila

40% abv

£54.99

What they say: “Along with creating a 100% naturally grown agave tequila, Tiempo is working towards ensuring its practices are sustainable by providing living wages for its growing and production team, focusing on sustainable agave farming in the fields, cutting CO2 emissions, reusing agave waste and packaging with recycled glass and materials wherever possible.”

Fuller’s Vintage Ale 2021

8.5% abv

£6 (500ml)

What they say: “Fuller’s Vintage Ale 2021 has at its heart Pale Ale and Caragold malts combined with DRC, a Double Roasted Crystal malt, to deliver toffee and raisin sweetness. Turning to hops, it showcases younger UK varieties for their luscious fruitiness. Endeavour brings plummy tones, while Olicana and the as yet unnamed experimental hop CF182 add tropical and orange notes. All complemented, as ever, by the zesty marmalade character of Fuller’s famous yeast.”

Related articles: