Concha y Toro lines up Casillero del Diablo TV campaign

By Lucy Britner
 | 01 October, 2021
Casillero del Diablo

Chilean wine brand Casillero del Diablo will appear in a new TV ad, starting tonight (October 1).

The campaign, which is the latest instalment of The Wine Legend, stars Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal.

The ad will run throughout October as an integrated campaign on TV across both terrestrial and digital channels. The wine brand has also leveraged a long-term partnership with Sky Cinema to launch Pedro Pascal’s Top Films for a Great Night In in association with Casillero del Diablo.

Concha y Toro UK commercial director, Clare Griffiths said: “The appointment of Pedro Pascal as our first global ambassador alongside the launch of our biggest TV campaign yet marks a step into a new marketing era for Casillero del Diablo. He is also originally from Chile, and shares many characteristics with our brand, such as mystery, sophistication and globality, among others. We are excited to continue in this new direction creating engaging campaigns in the future.”

