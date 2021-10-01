Waitrose sees Christmas prep start early for consumers

Waitrose has reported a 50% increase in searches for the term ‘Christmas’ on its website, compared to 2020.

The supermarket said terms including ‘mulled wine’ were up 32%, while ‘Panettone’ saw a 103% increase.

Director of Waitrose own brand, Natalie Mitchell, said: "The uncertainty of last Christmas has definitely had an effect on how our customers want to spend the upcoming festive season. As the majority of people weren’t able to celebrate with their loved ones as planned in 2020, they are focussing on making this Christmas as wonderful as possible.”

The supermarket said it expects sales of magnums of fizz and other larger formats of wine, including magnums and bag-in-box, to “sell particularly well this Christmas as people gear up to entertain large groups of people”. Waitrose reported that sales of magnums of fizz are currently up 83% year-to-date.

