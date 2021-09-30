Deliveroo launches dark grocery concept Deliveroo Hop

Deliveroo has launched a delivery-only grocery store in partnership with Morrisons.

Deliveroo Hop, available through the Deliveroo app, will offer grocery delivery in "as little as 10 minutes". The first store, which is in Central London, will operate alongside Deliveroo's existing on-demand grocery service, which the company said delivers from around 4,600 partner grocery stores across the UK.

The first Hop will feature “up to 2,000 items, including partner-branded and own-label products, such as Morrisons 'The Best' range which includes award-winning wines, ready meals and snacks as well as meat and fish from its Market Street counters”.

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons said: "Morrisons has enjoyed a strong and growing partnership with Deliveroo since March 2020 which now covers more than 320 stores. The rapid delivery grocery sector is developing quickly and is highly valued by customers. The launch of Deliveroo Hop represents another key moment, enabling customers to choose from a wide selection of groceries from Morrisons and have them delivered by Deliveroo in as little as ten minutes."

