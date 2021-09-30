Deliveroo launches dark grocery concept Deliveroo Hop

By Lucy Britner
 | 30 September, 2021
Deliveroo Hop

Deliveroo has launched a delivery-only grocery store in partnership with Morrisons.

Deliveroo Hop, available through the Deliveroo app, will offer grocery delivery in "as little as 10 minutes". The first store, which is in Central London, will operate alongside Deliveroo's existing on-demand grocery service, which the company said delivers from around 4,600 partner grocery stores across the UK.

The first Hop will feature “up to 2,000 items, including partner-branded and own-label products, such as Morrisons 'The Best' range which includes award-winning wines, ready meals and snacks as well as meat and fish from its Market Street counters”.

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons said: "Morrisons has enjoyed a strong and growing partnership with Deliveroo since March 2020 which now covers more than 320 stores. The rapid delivery grocery sector is developing quickly and is highly valued by customers. The launch of Deliveroo Hop represents another key moment, enabling customers to choose from a wide selection of groceries from Morrisons and have them delivered by Deliveroo in as little as ten minutes."

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Just Plonk champions celebrity drinks in Alderley…
  3. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  4. Smirnoff looks to stand out with diamond giveaway…
  5. Data drives Pernod Ricard’s move for The…
  6. New drinks launches - September
  7. Drinks Retailing September/October issue now…
  8. What's driving the swing back to Old World…
  9. 'Every business gets to a point where the…
  10. Government considers duty stamp reform amid…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95