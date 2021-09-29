Seven Cellars eyes click and collect for new Brighton site

By Lucy Britner
 | 29 September, 2021

The founder of Brighton’s Seven Cellars is set to open a second store, in the city’s mainline train station.

Louise Oliver told Drinks Retailing that the concept, which is in the old Cards Galore unit, will be smaller, with an emphasis on gifting and collection.

She described the station branch as a “snapshot” of what’s available at the nearby Seven Dials site, with around 80 wines and 80 spirits as well as beers.

Oliver said that although they expect some customers to buy drinks for the train, the shop will focus on the same attention to service and detail as the original site.

“The Seven Dials shop has lots of positive reviews and people like the service,” she said. “Our staff are trained at Plumpton. We’ll stock drinks from small producers with a focus on local brands, hand-selling, food matching and the story behind the products.”  

Oliver described the new unit as having “clever shelving” to allow for more products, as well as a dedicated click and collect area.

The site is expected to open towards the end of October. 

Site Search

Newsletter

