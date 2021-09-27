E&J Gallo brings Apothic Red October campaign to UK retailers

By Lucy Britner
 | 27 September, 2021

E&J Gallo has rolled out a new campaign for its Californian wine brand Apothic, as it looks to tap into autumn drinking occasions.

The Red October campaign, which aired in the US last year, will run in-store and online from now until November. Apothic will also support customers through the convenience retail app ‘Shopt’.

 “Apothic sold a record-breaking 90 bottles a minute in the US in the run up to Christmas last year proving that the signature smooth style of Apothic wines is perfect for the cooler autumn months,” says Mark Stammers, sales director for UK & Ireland at E&J Gallo Winery. “By linking up with retailers and through engaging social media content designed to generate greater visibility, we hope to repeat that success in the UK and drive sales.”

