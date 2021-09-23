Amber Beverage UK signs Drynks Unlimited’s Smashed range

By Lucy Britner
 | 23 September, 2021

Amber Beverage UK has agreed a five-year partnership to distribute Drynks Unlimited’s range of alcohol-free beer and cider.

The Smashed range includes 0% abv beers, lagers and ciders. According to the company, the drinks start life at 5-7% abv before being dealcoholised.

Mike Smith, commercial director at Amber Beverage UK (pictured right) said: “The non-alcoholic segment is an exciting growth category as consumers drive to flexi drinking. We are seeing an additional 1/2 million 9L cases sold in 2020. and double-digit growth is predicted. The innovation and quality of liquid that Smashed brings to this category and Amber UK is second to none and we are delighted to be adding this disruptive brand to our portfolio.”

 Drynks Unlimited was founded in 2017 by ex-Halewood marketing director Richard Clark (pictured left).

