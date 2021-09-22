Idris Elba, David Farber to open King's Cross bar and shop

Actor Idris Elba and Connaught Wine Cellars founder David Farber will open a bar and shop in London’s King’s Cross next month.

The venue, which is called Porte Noire after the Champagne and rosé brand the pair launched in 2018, will feature 800 wine bins as well as a fine wine tasting room.

“Curated by co-founder David Farber, the wines will range from some of the best and rarest bottles to a more accessible selection of wines on tap to suit all tastes,” the pair said. “Most bottles will be available to purchase in the shop that sits by the entrance of the bar.”

The Porte Noire bar and shop is set to open on Monday October 18.