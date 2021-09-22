Idris Elba, David Farber to open King's Cross bar and shop

By Lucy Britner
 | 22 September, 2021

Actor Idris Elba and Connaught Wine Cellars founder David Farber will open a bar and shop in London’s King’s Cross next month.

The venue, which is called Porte Noire after the Champagne and rosé brand the pair launched in 2018, will feature 800 wine bins as well as a fine wine tasting room.

“Curated by co-founder David Farber, the wines will range from some of the best and rarest bottles to a more accessible selection of wines on tap to suit all tastes,” the pair said. “Most bottles will be available to purchase in the shop that sits by the entrance of the bar.”

The Porte Noire bar and shop is set to open on Monday October 18.

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Blockchain, QR codes and a paperless future…
  3. Pernod Ricard to buy The Whisky Exchange
  4. New drinks launches - September
  5. Trade body rejects on/off duty differential…
  6. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  7. Data drives Pernod Ricard’s move for The…
  8. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  9. Tesco signs up drinks brands for Loop reusable…
  10. Smirnoff looks to stand out with diamond giveaway…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95