Vida Wines & Spirits launches in UK

Central and Eastern European wine and spirits company Vida has launched in the UK market.

The company, which has bases in Sofia and Vienna, las launched a direct-to-consumer website as well as a UK trade sales division.

Vida takes its name from the Baba Vida medieval fortress in Northern Bulgaria, a nod to the brand’s focus on Central and Eastern European wines and spirits.

In addition to showcasing a range of producers, Vida also makes its own wines – Vida exclusives, with a vineyard near the village of Gradets in Bulgaria.

“The region has a long and successful winemaking history boasting some of the best producers in the country thanks to ideal growing conditions and a unique microclimate,” the company said. “In the vineyard, Vida stays true to its environmentally conscious mindset, practicing an environmentally friendly, low intervention approach avoiding pesticides and herbicides.”

