Moonpig partners with Virgin Wines to launch ‘shop in a shop’

By Lucy Britner
 | 20 September, 2021

Online cards and gifting company Moonpig has announced a partnership with Virgin Wines to launch a range of wines via its website.

The collaboration includes 32 products, featuring individual bottles, wine selections, gift boxes and exclusive products.

According to Moonpig, the Virgin Wines initiative is the first ‘shop in a shop’ to launch on the site.  

David Rimmer, commercial director at Moonpig said: “The range consists only of the best reviewed customer favourites and wine connoisseur recommendations, so our customers can trust that any wine they buy with us will be the best quality and deliver with a bang.”

The first list of exclusive products includes a Fincas del Sur Malbec in a wooden gift box, an Italian Superstar Wines gift set (6 bottles) and a Château Dame de Montrose Saint-Estèphe in a leatherette gift box packaged with accessories.

