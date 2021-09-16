New drinks launches - September

Here’s the low-down on this month's beer, cider, wine, spirits, no/low and RTD product launches:

Beavertown Brewery’s Wizard Blizzard

6% abv cold fermented IPA

£2.60

What they say: “Wizard Blizzard has been fermented cold, like a lager, to guarantee that super crisp, refreshing taste. With more hops added to create a full-flavoured beer, this new addition to Beavertown’s range is a punchier version of the brewery’s brand new lager, Bones.”

Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers’ Old Perth 12 Year Old and Old Perth Vintage 1996

Blended Scotch whiskies

£45 and £180 respectively

What they say: “Old Perth 12 Year Old is non-chill filtered, no added colour and has been exclusively matured in a combination of PX and Oloroso sherry casks. It has been blended from specially selected single malt Speyside whisky, all aged for 12 years or longer.

“Old Perth Vintage is the first in the series of limited releases, where each whisky will be a vintage. Each Vintage bottling will be limited to a small of number of bottles – this first release has only 936 bottles.”

Mackmyra’s Stjärnrök

46.1% Swedish single malt whisky

£62

What they say: “For this edition, we began with our handmade smoky Rök recipe, which we then matured in oloroso, ex-bourbon and American oak casks for body, complexity and sweetness. To balance the smoke and the deep, dark notes from the oloroso casks, we complemented it with a generous selection of older ex-bourbon casks filled with our unsmoked elegant recipe, contributing vibrant aromas of citrus and vanilla. The whisky is then brought together by the addition of spicy Swedish oak casks saturated with cloudberry wine.”

Masi Estates’ Fresco di Masi Bianco Verona IGT and Fresco di Masi Rosso Verona IGT

Organic red and white wines bottled in sustainable packaging

Available from Berkmann Wine Cellars

What they say: “Masi Estates has released a brand-new line of organic wines bottled in 100% sustainable packaging and developed to meet the changing palates and address the increasing environmental concerns of millennial consumers.”

Devon Cove’s Cove Rum

42% British rum

£38 (50cl)

What they say: “Incorporating oak from founder Leanne Carr’s family farm overlooking Hope Cove to give a hint of vanilla, this oak-aged golden rum is lovingly created from molasses with locally produced quince Devon honey, cocoa nibs from their friends at Salcombe Dairy and the smoothest Devonia spring water.”

Buck & Birch’s Birch

39.6% abv botanical spirit

£32.99

What they say: “Pure spirit is married with raw sap and seasoned with wild birch flavours captured throughout the seasons for a smooth, yet complex drink enjoyed neat or mixed.”

Pickering's Pumpkin Spice Latte Gin

37.5% abv gin featuring vanilla, cinnamon and coffee

£10 (20cl)

What they say: “Working with coffee was a new direction for us and it was especially interesting when balancing the spices, with the sweetness of the vanilla and the bitterness and bite of the coffee. We hope it's a product our customers can truly enjoy and have fun with.”

Ehrmanns Beefsteak Club’s three new wines

Beefsteak Club Sauvignon Blanc, £8

Beefsteak Club ‘Asado Edition’ Merlo, £8

Beefsteak Club Rare Organic Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, £9.50

What they say: “These new wines join a Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon and a Malbec Rosé which we launched earlier in the year, with successful new listings in both grocery and impulse.”

Kirker Greer Spirits’ Ukiyo Japanese gins

40% abv Ukiyo Blossom Gin and Ukiyo Yuzu Gin

£41.95

What they say: “The story begins with the harvest of locally grown grains distilled into a traditional Japanese Shōchū spirit. This is then carefully redistilled incorporating key botanicals - juniper, mandarin and spice - before the infusion of fragrant Sakura flower or zesty Yuzu.”

Aldi’s Zerozecco

£2.49

0% abv prosecco alternative

Aldi’s Haysmith’s 0% Rhubarb and Ginger Spirit

£9.99

Alcohol-free flavoured gin alternative

What they say: “‘Tis the season for guilt-free tipples – or at least it is for the quarter of Brits (27%) that have attempted to reduce their alcohol intake this year.”

Quarter G/N

12% abv ‘light spirit’

£27

What they say: “Quarter G/N is created in the traditional London Dry-style via copper-pot distillation and infused with predominantly juniper, a variety of other botanicals and a hint of citrus from grapefruit and orange. The result is a refreshingly light spirit at just a quarter of the strength of gin.”