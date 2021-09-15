RumFest returns to in-person event for 2021

RumFest will take place as an in-person event this year, alongside an online element for those that can’t attend.

The three-day festival will take place from 15-17 October at the ILEC Conference Centre in Earl’s Court, London. RumFest, which marks the end of London Rum Week, features a trade day and conference on 15 October, a consumer day on 16 October and a new Spiced Rum Show on 17 October.

The sessions include demonstrations, seminars, tastings and exhibitions from new and established distillers and blenders.

The activation will also include RumFest Online, which features streaming of live events.

2021 also sees the return of the Rum Experience University, which features master blenders, master distillers and ambassadors teaching a three-hour, in-depth tutored course for those in the trade looking to expand their knowledge of the rum industry.

RumFest was founded by rum expert Ian Burrell (pictured), who continues to preside over the event.

Related articles: