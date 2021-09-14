Signature Brew release is inspired by 1980s chart hit

Music collaboration specialist Signature Brew has produced a beer named after a global 1980s chart hit.

Luftballon takes its name from 99 Luftballons, the original German name of the song that was a number one hit for the German band Nena in the UK as 99 Red Balloons.

The song went to number one in 11 countries in its German and English versions in 1983 and 1984.

The beer is described by Signature Brew as a ”German-style festbier” and has been released to coincide with the upcoming Oktoberfest.

A 33cl can of the 5.5% abv beer has an rrp of £33.5.

Signature Brew has made collaborations with bands and solo artists its speciality including beers produced with Idles, Mogwai, Alt-J, Slaves, Mastodon, Frank Turner, Rodney P, Enter Shikari and Sports Team.

Related articles: