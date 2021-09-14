Signature Brew release is inspired by 1980s chart hit

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 14 September, 2021

Music collaboration specialist Signature Brew has produced a beer named after a global 1980s chart hit.

Luftballon takes its name from 99 Luftballons, the original German name of the song that was a number one hit for the German band Nena in the UK as 99 Red Balloons.

The song went to number one in 11 countries in its German and English versions in 1983 and 1984.

The beer is described by Signature Brew as a ”German-style festbier” and has been released to coincide with the upcoming Oktoberfest.

A 33cl can of the 5.5% abv beer has an rrp of £33.5.

Signature Brew has made collaborations with bands and solo artists its speciality including beers produced with Idles, Mogwai, Alt-J, Slaves, Mastodon, Frank Turner, Rodney P, Enter Shikari and Sports Team.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. DMD Ventures turns to crowdfunding to grow…
  3. Alistair Barclay invests in 31Dover
  4. Campari launches Aperol Spritz Kit in convenience…
  5. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  6. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  7. Tamdhu rolls out single malt for cigar pairing…
  8. Diageo, Distill Ventures invest in Japan’s…
  9. Treasury Wine Estates launches 19 Crimes campaign…
  10. Half of GB wines sold direct to consumer –…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95