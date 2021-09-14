Tesco signs up drinks brands for Loop reusable packaging initiative

Several drinks brands will be available as part of Tesco’s new reusable and durable packaging scheme.

The company said that, in partnership with packaging platform Loop, customers in ten large Tesco stores in the east of England will be able to buy products in reusable packaging that can be returned to store when finished so it can be cleaned, refilled and used again.

The new reusable range of 88 products includes drinks from Accolade Wines, Fever-tree and BrewDog.

Customers visit the Loop fixture in the store and add the products they want into their trolley as a part of their shop. Tesco said prices for the contents of each item are comparable to the original and a refundable deposit, starting at £0.50, is paid on each reusable product at checkout and refunded via an app when the customer returns the packaging to a collection point in the store.

Two of Accolade Wines’ products, Hardys Crest Cabernet-Shiraz-Merlot and Mud House’s Sauvignon Blanc are included in the scheme, with shoppers able to purchase, return the reusable bottles and repeat the process.

Caroline Thompson-Hill, managing director for Europe, Accolade Wines, said: “This is the next step in Accolade’s sustainability journey following our carbon neutral certification last year. Reducing the environmental footprint of our products is a key focus for us to ensure we’re able to sustainably offer our quality wines to consumers for years to come.

“Teaming up with Loop and Tesco makes perfect sense as we look to manage our business in an environmentally responsible manner at all levels. The Loop partnership, with its ethos of ‘Shop, Return, Refund, Repeat’ helps to cut down on packaging waste and promote the circular economy - this trial is a look to the future of grocery shopping.”

