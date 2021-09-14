Opihr adds Black Lemon gin to range

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 14 September, 2021

Quintessential Brands has launched a Black Lemon Arabian Edition of its Opihr spiced gin.

The gin is inspired by black lemons – also known as loomi – widely used in Persian cooking.

The fruit in question are actually small limes that are dried in the sun to remove the bitter aftertaste associated with citrus fruit.

The gin's botanical list includes black lemons and Timut peppers around a juniper core.

Opihr Black Lemon Arabian Edition has an rrp of £23 and is being listed by Tesco this month, with Sainsbury’s to follow from October 24.

Robert Milton, global brand director, said: “It’s brilliant to pair with mezze-style and Middle Eastern dishes, and also shines with meals like hearty stews and rich chutneys.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our fans get creative with it.”

The launch is being supported by sampling at Flavourlust, a two-day pop-up event hosted by recipe box brand Gousto in London on September 17 and 18.

