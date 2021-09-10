Treasury Wine Estates launches 19 Crimes campaign

Treasury Wine Estates has lined up its “first major” activation for the 19 Crimes wine brand in the UK and Ireland.

The campaign, called The 19th Cork, calls on consumers to find a cork concealed within one of 210 winning bottles and claim £30k worth of cash prizes. TWE said the promotion will run across major multiples, wholesale and convenience stores.

The 19th Cork activation is live now until 31 October across the brand’s red wine and Uprising varietals. As part of the campaign, the brand will also open The Cl(ink), a pop-up tattoo parlour in Shoreditch.

Ben Blake, head of marketing for EMEA at TWE said: “As the 19 Crimes brand continues to make waves, we are striving to provide its audiences with memorable and engaging experiences that push the boundaries of the wine category and encourage our consumers to discover more."

Related articles: