Strong summer for online beer, wine and spirits sales - data

Online sales for beer, wine and spirits have shown solid growth over the summer months, according to data from Capgemini.

The group’s IMRG Capgemini Online Retail Index shows that year-on-year sales growth for beer wine and spirits was up 21% in June, 30% in July and 27% in August.

Growth in BWS sales bucked overall online trends, which showed that sales fell by -9.3% year-on-year last month and -9.6% in July.

Speaking about overall online sales Lucy Gibbs, managing consultant - retail lead for analytics & AI, Capgemini said: “Online sales growth continued on its negative trend this month. Interestingly, this was mainly driven by a -7.3% drop for multichannel retailers, with online only retailers actually recording a growth of 1.7% in August compared to July. This could indicate that multichannel retailers are focusing their efforts to get consumers into their shops again, given that British consumer confidence has reached pre-pandemic levels for the second month in a row according to GfK’s Consumer Confidence Index."

Gibbs added that supply chain issues could be affecting online shopping volumes and driving down conversion rates - which have dropped 23% compared to last year.

