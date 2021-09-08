Overin joins Kingsland to head insights and marketing

Kingsland Drinks has appointed Charles Overin as head of marketing and insights.

The company said Overin will “play a pivotal role in the development of the company’s consumer-centric branded portfolio”.

Kiingsland’s brands include the wine brand Campaneo and the canned RTDs Vin Crowd and Mix Up.

Overin was previously head of shopper marketing at Treasury Wine Estates, before which he spent 11 years at Heineken UK.

Overin said: “Having worked with large drinks brands and start-ups, I know of the challenges facing companies of all sizes.

“To further develop Kingsland Drinks’ position as an insights-led drinks company and take its own brands to the next level is an incredible opportunity.

“Kingsland Drinks has a fantastic reputation in the drinks industry and, fuelled by investment and a wealth of talent, it’s a brilliant time to join the business.”

Kingsland commercial director Jon Eagle added: “Charles is joining us at an exciting time for the company.

“He has led campaigns for some huge global brands and his expertise in shopper marketing and insights, and knowledge of the drinks industry, will be a great asset to us as we continue to strengthen our branded product range, build on the success of Vin Crowd and Mix Up, and deliver high quality products, NPD and targeted marketing campaigns.

“While we are still in uncertain times, we are committed to supporting our partner producers, suppliers, customers and our whole team around the UK.”

Kingsland Drinks switched to partial employee ownership earlier this year and has invested in extra production capacity for bag-in-box, canned and bottled wine.

Related articles: