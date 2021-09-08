Glen Grant bottling honours six decades in the business for master distiller

Campari-owned Scotch whisky producer Glen Grant has produced a luxury single malt to mark 60 years in the business for master distiller Dennis Malcolm.

The whisky comes from a single ex-oloroso sherry cask filled on October 24, 1960, and is the oldest bottling in the brand’s 181 year history.

The whisky is being bottled in hand-blown crystal decanters in the shape of one of the distillery’s pot stills.

Each of the 360 numbered decanters comes in a presentation box made from sustainable walnut and will retail in selected retailers globally from October with a price of €25,000.

The Glen Grant Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition Aged 60 Years whisky is non-chill filtered and bottled at 52.8% abv.



Malcolm was born at the Glen Grant distillery in 1946 and followed both his father and grandfather into the whisky business, starting work as apprentice copper at the age of 15.

“It’s never been a job to me,” he said, “it’s been a way of life.

“I don’t like my actual birthday - that makes me a year older - but I like my milestones with Glen Grant because it’s a year longer that I’m here. I can keep doing what I was destined to do.”



Bob Kunze-Concewitz, Campari Group chief executive, said: “Dennis has not only created some of the most-awarded single malts in the world, but also serves as an unwavering champion for the industry.



“His unrelenting passion for consistent quality in everything he creates is revered on the world’s stage by connoisseurs, collectors and afficionadoes. Dennis even hand-bottled these decanters.

“We are honoured to work beside such a legend. This refined, remarkable liquid is a luxurious homage to a life spent doing what he loves most.”